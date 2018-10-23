More News:

October 23, 2018

Philly chess teacher wins $10,000 on 'Today' show

Jason Bui teaches elementary school kids in Kingsessing

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Schools Television
Kingsessing Free Library Screenshot/Google Street View

The Kingsessing branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia.

A Philadelphia teacher who runs the student chess club at a Southwest Philly elementary school won $10,000 on Tuesday morning’s "Today" show.

Jason Bui, who teaches science and math at the S. Weir Mitchell Elementary School in Southwest Philly’s Kingsessing neighborhood, was nominated for the show’s contest, which was looking for  community “all-stars,” by his sister who lives in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

RELATED: Alleged Pennsylvania robber apologizes to victim on Facebook, gets arrested | 'Dirty Dancing' lift goes horribly wrong at Upper Darby bar

When Bui and his sister showed up to the "Today" show set on Tuesday, Bui was under the impression he was just one of a field of contestants in the running for the $10,000 award.

Instead, Bui wasn’t just a contestant in the show’s contest: He was the winner.

You can watch the nomination video, and the big reveal, below:

The chess club — which is named Minor Threats, after the early-80s hard-core punk band Minor Threat — meets once a week at the Kingsessing branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia. 

Just this past week, the girls who play for Minor Threats traveled to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Chess Girls Mid-Atlantic Regional tournament.

Interestingly, Bui said during the show that he didn’t start playing chess until he was an adult and only started getting deep into the game when he began teaching chess to the students.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Schools Television West Philly Free Library of Philadelphia Kingsessing

Just In

Must Read

Controversies

The former Philly cop with the 'Nazi tattoo' is a police captain down at the Navy Yard now
10232018_Hans_Lichterman

Interviews

Sarah Silverman says she gave Louis C.K. consent to masturbate in front of her
Sarah Silverman 1

Eagles

A review of Carson Wentz's nine career game-winning drive opportunities
102218CarsonWentz

Confrontations

Are the 'Proud Boys' coming to Washington Square Park next month?
Protests

Food & Drink

Philly's new Shake Shack opens its doors in Midtown Village
Shake Shack

Eagles

Eagles third down defense, typically among NFL's best, implodes at worst time
1021_Cam_Newton_USAT

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.