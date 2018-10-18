More News:

October 18, 2018

Alleged Pennsylvania robber apologizes to victim on Facebook, gets arrested

Police say an online friend request helped identify the suspect

By Adam Hermann
A Pennsylvania man who allegedly robbed a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint, the apologized to her on Facebook weeks later, was arrested after police identified him using his profile on the social platform.

Jerel Guzman, 26, of Reading, Berks County, allegedly committed the robbery around 1 a.m. on August 1, according to Reading police.

Guzman and another suspect ordered the victim at gunpoint to give up all the money she had on her person, along with the pizza, per the Reading Eagle. After she put $35 on top of the box and handed it over, the suspects said she could leave.

Three-and-a-half weeks later, the victim received a Facebook request from someone who said they wanted to apologize. The user offered up his real Facebook profile name, and the victim recognized Guzman as her alleged robber, according to investigators.

The victim handed her smartphone over to a criminal investigator, who downloaded the communication to preserve the information.

Police arrested Guzman on Monday on robbery, theft, and simple assault charges.

