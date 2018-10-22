More News:

October 22, 2018

Rebranded Dunkin' opening this week in Ventnor; one of 50 in U.S.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Donuts
Dunkin Ventor Source/Dunkin'

Next-generation Dunkin' replaces longstanding Dunkin' Donuts brand.

The gradual overhaul of Dunkin' Donuts as simply Dunkin' will hit home in the region this week as a new store in Ventnor, New Jersey, with display the company's brand redesign.

Dunkin' Donuts announced last month it would introduce a next generation brand that broadens the company's focus beyond donuts.

RELATED: Amazon reportedly focusing on big cities for HQ2

A new menu from Dunkin' will feature breakfast sandwiches, donut fries, hash browns, wraps and other new items in addition to the traditional doughnuts and bagels.

The new store at Ventnor and South Portland avenues will be one of about 50 in the United States to debut under the new brand by the end of the year, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

Part of the company's rebrand will also place a new emphasis on coffee and other beverages, including a tap system that serves coffee, iced tea, cold brew and nitro infused coffee, among other options.

The shift will accompanied by a mobile-order drive thru lane at many locations, encouraging customers to take advantage of expedited service through the Dunkin' app.

The Ventnor location opens Tuesday morning at 5 am and will be open seven days a week from 5 am to 11 pm.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Donuts Ventnor Jersey Shore

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Philly's new Shake Shack opens its doors in Midtown Village tomorrow
Shake Shack

Eagles

A review of Carson Wentz's nine career game-winning drive opportunities
102218CarsonWentz

Celebrities

Joel Embiid featured on GQ's first-ever digital cover
Joel Embiid sixers

Eagles

Eagles third down defense, typically among NFL's best, implodes at worst time
1021_Cam_Newton_USAT

Prevention

Coffee addicts, your habit may reduce risk of developing rosacea, study suggests
coffee-reduces-rosacea-risk-pexels

Organized Crime

Mob Talk: 'Skinny Joey' Merlino gets the max
02212018_Merlino_Schratwieser_Fox29

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.