Dunkin' Donuts is rebranding to just Dunkin'

Dunkin' Donuts is getting a rebrand this month.

The coffee and breakfast food chain is dropping "Donuts" from its name, leaving it as just Dunkin' on all of its locations and merchandise, starting in January.

But don't worry, sweet breakfast lovers, its donuts aren't going anywhere. Apparently the retailer sells 2.9 billion of them (along with Munchkins) every year worldwide. So rest assured, they are safe.

"While donuts may no longer appear in our logo, we remain committed to serving our signature donuts and will continue to offer new and seasonal varieties to delight donut lovers everywhere," Tony Weisman, U.S. chief marketing officer at Dunkin', said in a statement.

The change will help transition the retailer into selling more foods than just donuts. On its new menus, Dunkin' is now selling donut fries, breakfast sandwiches, hash browns, wraps, oatmeal, bagels, and muffins.

The company tested the name change back in August 2017, and apparently the simplification worked.

"By simplifying and modernizing our name, while still paying homage to our heritage, we have an opportunity to create an incredible new energy for Dunkin’, both in and outside our stores,” Weisman said.

Oh, and by the way, Saturday is National Coffee Day in Philly. At Dunkin' on Saturday, all hot coffee is buy one, get one free.

