September 25, 2018
The McFadden’s at Citizens Bank Park is closing, according to the restaurant’s Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by McFadden's Ballpark (@mcfaddensballpark) on
The restaurant and bar, built into the side of the Phillies’ home stadium, will host its final Phillies game on Sunday as the team closes out its season against the Braves at 3:05 p.m.
There’s no specific end date for the restaurant’s reign in South Philly. The Instagram post says it will still be open for the Eagles game against the Vikings on Oct. 7 at 4:25 p.m.
McFadden’s Ballpark opened in March 2004.
Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.