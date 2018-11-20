Here's that $85,000 portrait of Chris Christie

The official portrait of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, which came with a taxpayer-funded price of $85,000, was unveiled Monday night.



The portrait depicts Christie standing at the wood lectern he used to address media in the governor's outer office. There are a couple of personal details as well, including the letters "STTS" etched on the side of the lectern to stand for "Stronger Than The Storm," a reference to 2012's Hurricane Sandy.