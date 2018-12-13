More News:

December 13, 2018

New Jersey won’t vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in 2018

A Thursday meeting didn't bring sufficient compromise for lawmakers

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Marijuana Legislation
Carroll - NJ Marijuana Dispensary Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Packaged medical marijuana.

A vote before the year was out sounded possible, but it seems now that New Jersey state lawmakers will wait until 2019 to consider legalizing recreational marijuana.

A Thursday meeting between Gov. Phil Murphy, state Senate President Stephen Sweeney, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin could have set up a vote by next week.

Instead, the three couldn’t reach a compromise on legislation, according to NJ.com, and now one of the most contentious issues of Murphy’s tenure will be pushed to next year.

The biggest thing keeping Murphy and state leaders apart on legislation, NJ.com reports, is a disagreement on how much to tax legal marijuana.

Back in mid-September, one iteration of the bill proposed a 10 percent marijuana tax, which would’ve tied Nevada for the lowest marijuana tax in the country. Murphy has reportedly pushed for a 25 percent tax.

While the legislation has taken longer than Murphy and other leaders, and New Jersey residents, would’ve liked, legal recreational marijuana in the Garden State is basically an inevitability at this point. 

Just last month, a bill advanced in the state Senate and Assembly, pushing legalization one step closer to reality. 

For now, though, the state will celebrate one more Christmas without a … different kind of tree.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Marijuana Legislation New Jersey Drugs Phil Murphy Marijuana Legalization

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies are succinctly addressing their needs as their fruitful offseason continues
120318_Jean-Segura_usat

Government

Philadelphia's interns will now be paid to work at mayor's office
Mayor Jim Kenney; Thom Carroll photo

Wellness

Your booze-rushed ticker might be 'holiday heart syndrome'
finder-food-poisoning-pexels

Eagles

Week 15 NFL picks
121318NickFoles

Wawa

Wawa previews its biggest store ever
12122018_Wawa_Old_City

Arts & Culture

Sculpture installation coming to top of Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps
"STAND" by Antony Gormley at Philadelphia Museum of Art

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved