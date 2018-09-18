More News:

September 18, 2018

New Jersey’s latest legal marijuana bill reportedly proposes the lowest weed tax in the country

The latest iteration of the proposed legislation also includes weed deliveries and legal spaces for smoking

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Marijuana Bills
Carroll - NJ Marijuana Dispensary Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Packaged medical marijuana.

The push for legal recreational marijuana in New Jersey is nearing a crucial stretch, and the latest iteration of the bill that could end up legalizing weed in the Garden State outlines a few interesting differences from other legal-weed states.

A copy of the latest bill – obtained by NJ Advance Media and subject to plenty of changes before an actual vote – proposes a 10 percent marijuana tax, which would tie Nevada for the lowest tax in the country.

The bill includes rules — a 21-year-old age limit, for instance — that seemed obvious, but it also includes the wild idea of making marijuana deliveries legal, which isn’t the case in every state.

The latest bill would also allow businesses with marijuana retail licenses to apply for a “consumption space,” which would allow a space, separate from the dispensary, for legal smoking. What a time to be alive.

A big part of the latest bill is the establishment of a five-person Cannabis Regulatory Commission, which would be in charge of plenty of rule-making. The five commission members would be appointed by the governor – three with Senate consent, one with the Senate president’s consent, and one with the Assembly speaker’s consent.

The latest bill doesn’t set a limit on how many licenses the commission can issue to interested businesses. It does, however, mandate that the state set aside 25 percent of licenses for businesses owned by women, minorities, or veterans.

Alas, the latest bill would not legalize home-grown marijuana.

NJ Advance Media reports lawmakers expect to make small changes before introducing this bill to the Legislature. Senate President Stephen Sweeney told NJ Advance Media it’s unlikely to pass before October.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Marijuana Bills New Jersey Government Marijuana Legalization Drugs Weed Smoking Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Carson Wentz will start for Eagles in Week 3 — and Pederson says he won't hold anything back
091718_Carson-Jeffery_usat

Business

Here's a look inside Sprouts Farmers Market at Lincoln Square
Carroll - Sprouts Farmers Market

Education

Penn just made it possible to get an Ivy League bachelors degree online
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Investigations

Lawyer: Pennsylvania police officer linked to lewd videos at Hoboken bar
The Hub Hoboken

Eagles

It sure sounds like the Eagles are going to add a wide receiver
041518DezBryant

Politics

Here's how to get tickets to Barack Obama's Philly visit in support of Bob Casey, Tom Wolf
President Barack Obama

Escapes

Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.