More News:

August 31, 2018

Students can minor in marijuana at Stockton University

The new Cannabis Studies program rolls out in the fall

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Higher Education Marijuana
marijuana plants PA Images/Sipa USA

Marijuana plants are seen at the The Hemp Embassy Shop in Milan, Italy.

Students have been known to partake in "new experiences" in dorm rooms during their college years, but now Stockton University is offering the chance to study marijuana – as a minor.

Called "Cannabis Studies," the minor program will be rolled (ha!) out in early September, according to WNYC

According to the program's landing page, Stockton believes students "may find the marijuana industry an attractive one to enter after graduation," and hopes the program will "expose students to some of the types of employment they might pursue."

The program was first proposed in March of this year, pitching the idea as offering students "a foundation for understanding the burgeoning cannabis industry."

Stockton says the program includes traditional courses like Introduction to Medical Marijuana (GEN 2347), Cannabis Law (GSS 2198), as well as internship opportunities where students will have more experiential learning.

A spokeswoman for Stockton told NJ.com that 25 students will participate in the program this fall. 

Meanwhile, the state legislature, with support from Gov. Phil Murphy and leaders in the state senate and assembly, is working on a bill to legalize pot in the Garden State. There could be a vote as early as late September.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Higher Education Marijuana South Jersey Weed Pennsylvania Jersey Shore Colleges Philadelphia Degrees Education New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final Eagles 53-man roster projection
083118DougPederson

Odd News

Thousands of rare, venomous insects missing from Philadelphia Insectarium in possible inside job
insectarium butterfly pavillion

Flyers

Flyers prospect Carter Hart has a very special reason for picking his new jersey number
083118_Carter-Hart

Politics

Baby Trump balloons arrive in New Jersey, prepare for flight next month
baby trump balloon london

Celebrities

Sixers' Ben Simmons is reportedly done with Kendall Jenner
kendall jenner ben simmons

Odd News

Door or Beach? Here's another internet dispute to destroy us all
door or beach

Escapes

Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Limited - Tampa Bay

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Limited - Washington DC

$149 & up -- DC-Area Hilton Sale: Free Parking & $200 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.