Students can minor in marijuana at Stockton University

Students have been known to partake in "new experiences" in dorm rooms during their college years, but now Stockton University is offering the chance to study marijuana – as a minor.

Called "Cannabis Studies," the minor program will be rolled (ha!) out in early September, according to WNYC.

According to the program's landing page, Stockton believes students "may find the marijuana industry an attractive one to enter after graduation," and hopes the program will "expose students to some of the types of employment they might pursue."

The program was first proposed in March of this year, pitching the idea as offering students "a foundation for understanding the burgeoning cannabis industry."

Stockton says the program includes traditional courses like Introduction to Medical Marijuana (GEN 2347), Cannabis Law (GSS 2198), as well as internship opportunities where students will have more experiential learning.

A spokeswoman for Stockton told NJ.com that 25 students will participate in the program this fall.

Meanwhile, the state legislature, with support from Gov. Phil Murphy and leaders in the state senate and assembly, is working on a bill to legalize pot in the Garden State. There could be a vote as early as late September.

