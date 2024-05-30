Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Juniata Park, police say

A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Juniata Park late Wednesday night, police said.

The man was crossing Torresdale Avenue, near Hunting Park Avenue, when he was struck by an SUV traveling east, police said. The driver then fled the scene. The crash happened shortly before midnight.

The pedestrian was found unresponsive and pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, police said.

As part of the investigation, police are examining car parts found on the scene. Police described the SUV as being primarily blue, but with multiple colors.

"There are several pieces of the striking vehicle on the scene," Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. "One larger piece appears to come from the front bumper of the striking vehicle, but there are several other car parts on the scene. So, hopefully those car parts can help us identify the striking vehicle."

Another fatal hit-and-run occurred Tuesday night. Bryce Neely, 17, is facing 11 charges, including third-degree murder, for allegedly hitting Wilberto Casillas, 55, after running a red light in a stolen Kia sedan. Casillas was riding a motorcycle. Four other teenagers were in the car and are being charged in juvenile court, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday.