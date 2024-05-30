More News:

May 30, 2024

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Juniata Park, police say

An SUV fatally struck a man who was crossing Torresdale Avenue late Wednesday night.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Hit-And-Runs
Juniata Park hit-and-run Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 44-year-old man who was crossing Torresdale Avenue in Juniata Park on Wednesday night.

A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Juniata Park late Wednesday night, police said. 

The man was crossing Torresdale Avenue, near Hunting Park Avenue, when he was struck by an SUV traveling east, police said. The driver then fled the scene. The crash happened shortly before midnight. 

MORE: Bensalem's red-light cameras issued a 'shocking' number of warnings during their grace period, police say

The pedestrian was found unresponsive and pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, police said.

As part of the investigation, police are examining car parts found on the scene. Police described the SUV as being primarily blue, but with multiple colors. 

"There are several pieces of the striking vehicle on the scene," Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC. "One larger piece appears to come from the front bumper of the striking vehicle, but there are several other car parts on the scene. So, hopefully those car parts can help us identify the striking vehicle."

Another fatal hit-and-run occurred Tuesday night. Bryce Neely, 17, is facing 11 charges, including third-degree murder, for allegedly hitting Wilberto Casillas, 55, after running a red light in a stolen Kia sedan. Casillas was riding a motorcycle. Four other teenagers were in the car and are being charged in juvenile court, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday. 

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Hit-And-Runs Philadelphia Juniata Park Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Wells Fargo Center recognized as one of 'Best Venues 2024' by 'Front Office Sports'
Limited - Meet Boston - Island

Experience Boston’s oceanside allure

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Kylie Kelce stands ground during confrontation at shore
Kylie Kelce Video

Sponsored

Kick off summer at The Navy Yard
Limited - The Navy Yard - Jenga

Children's Health

Exposing infants to peanuts makes them less likely to have allergy in adolescence, study shows
052924peanutallergystudy.jpg

TV

Mural City Cellars winemaker competes on 'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars'
gordon ramsay's food stars

Phillies

Recent former Phillies: Will Rhys Hoskins make his return to Philly next week?
Rhys-Hoskins-Brewers-4.3.2024-MLB.jpg

Arts & Culture

18 Society Hill residents to open up their yards next month for annual garden tour
Society Hill Garden Tour

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved