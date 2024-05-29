Motorcyclist fatally struck by stolen vehicle driven by teen in North Philly

Five teenagers were arrested after they stole an SUV and fatally stuck a motorcyclist in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night, police said.

The stolen Kia was driven by a 17-year-old who ran through a red light while speeding northbound on Front Street at 8 p.m., police said. He then crashed into a motorcycle that was heading west on Hunting Park Avenue in Feltonville.

The car travelled about 1,000 feet down the street following the crash, investigators said. The driver and the other teens — three girls and a boy between the ages of 15 and 17 — fled the scene on foot. Officers chased them and took them into custody.

The man wasn't wearing a helmet, 6ABC reported, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:18 p.m. Police haven't released his name.

According to police, the SUV had been reported stolen Monday in Northeast Philly. The incident remains under investigation.