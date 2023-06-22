Manayunk Arts Festival set to takeover Main Street this weekend, rain or shine

The region's largest outdoor, juried arts festival returns to Manayunk this weekend with 300 artists showcasing their work on Main Street.

The 2023 Manayunk Arts Festival runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, and 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. The festival is in its 34th year and has become a staple in the Manayunk community, attracting nearly 200,000 people. It will take place this weekend, rain or shine.

With thousands flocking to Main Street, which will be closed to traffic from 3 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. on Sunday, anyone headed to the festival should plan ahead.

For people driving, the Manayunk Development Corp. lists three pay parking lots — one at 4000 Main St., another near Green Lane and Main Street and a third offering handicapped parking at Main and Levering Streets. Expect those lots will fill up quickly and navigating the Manayunk streets near Main Street is difficult, at best, on the arts festival weekend.

Another option is to park further away and ride one of the two shuttle buses available all weekend to Main Street. Tickets for the buses are $4 for adults and $2 for children. One shuttle route will pick people up from the free festival parking lot at 555 City Ave and takes them to the east end of Main Street near Shurs Lane. The other will give festival goers rides from the Ive Ridge Train Station to the west end of Main Street near Green Lane.

Each shuttle bus route makes two more stops in the neighborhood, too. The Manayunk Development Corp. has maps showing those stops on its website along with recommendations for how to get to Main Street via SEPTA.

Artists at the Manayunk Arts Festival work in an array of mediums, including fiber, glass, ceramics, jewelry, painting and drawing, wood, sculpture and photography. The festival again will highlight the artwork of more than 30 emerging artists, who will be setup in the area between Rector and Pensdale streets both days.

All the participating artists are listed on the development corporations website.

June 24-25, 2023

11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday | Free, pay-as-you-go

Main Street in Manayunk

Philadelphia, PA 19127