August 20, 2018

Find spooky, unique oddities at Laurel Hill Cemetery's Market of the Macabre

Anyone looking to buy a fancy witch hat?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Laurel Hill Cemetery Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Laurel Hill Cemetery in East Falls.

Laurel Hill Cemetery is inviting shoppers with a morbid curiosity to its Market of the Macabre on Saturday, Sept. 8. 

Vendors will be selling antiques, oddities, vintage pieces, art and handmade goods. There will be spooky and unique items for sale like witch hats, artwork made from old gravestones, skull mugs and much more.

RELATED: Lunch with the dead at a Victorian picnic in Laurel Hill Cemetery | Look for paintings from Philadelphia Museum of Art at Sister Cities Park | There's still time to audition for "Terror Behind the Walls" at Eastern State Penitentiary

Find the full list of vendors here.

Food and beer from local vendors will be for sale, too. Just remember to bring cash. The $5 admission fee to the Market of the Macabre will be cash-only, also.

The event will run from noon to 5 p.m., with the rain date scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 9. Attendees are invited to dress in their best Victorian or Steampunk-inspired attire.

Market of the Macabre

Saturday, Sept. 8
Noon to 5 p.m. | $5 admission (cash only)
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

