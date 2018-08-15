Look for paintings from Philadelphia Museum of Art at Sister Cities Park

August 15, 2018
Sister Cities Park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway includes grassy space where musicians sometimes perform, a six-foot-tall "amor" sculpture and views of the Free Library, Franklin Institute and Cathedral Basilica.
It also has a 10-spout fountain where families can cool off in the summer and the Children's Discovery Garden.
Now, there are also paintings from the Philadelphia Museum of Art on view at the park.
The museum's Inside Out program brings high-quality reproductions of famous artwork to communities' sidewalks.
.@philamuseum’s #artinsideout is at Sister Cities Park through Oct. 28th. #knightarts #insideoutUSA pic.twitter.com/4IOCghw9Ph— Patrick Morgan (@PMorganPHL) August 14, 2018
The artwork on display is listed below.
"The Annunciation" by Henry Ossawa Tanner
"Interior of Saint Bavo" by Pieter Jansz. Saenredam
"Virgin and Child" by José Jusepe de Ribera
"Field Armor" by unknown artist
"Spring Sale at Bendel's" by Florine Stettheimer
Families will have the opportunity to enjoy the free outdoor gallery through Sunday, Oct. 28.
Through Sunday, Oct. 28
Sister Cities Park
210 N. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.