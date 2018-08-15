More Events:

August 15, 2018

Look for paintings from Philadelphia Museum of Art at Sister Cities Park

The Inside Out program brings high-quality reproductions of art works to community sidewalks

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Art
Sister Cities Park Courtesy of/Visit Philadelphia™

The Sister Cities Park fountain is a good spot for families to cool off in the summer.

Sister Cities Park on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway includes grassy space where musicians sometimes perform, six-foot-tall "amor" sculpture and views of the Free Library, Franklin Institute and Cathedral Basilica. 

It also has a 10-spout fountain where families can cool off in the summer and the Children's Discovery Garden.

Now, there are also paintings from the Philadelphia Museum of Art on view at the park.

RELATED: Van Gogh pop-up exhibit opening at the King of Prussia Mall | Programming and food trucks to return to redesigned LOVE Park

The museum's Inside Out program brings high-quality reproductions of famous artwork to communities' sidewalks.

The artwork on display is listed below.

"The Annunciation" by Henry Ossawa Tanner
"Interior of Saint Bavo" by Pieter Jansz. Saenredam
"Virgin and Child" by José Jusepe de Ribera
"Field Armor" by unknown artist
"Spring Sale at Bendel's" by Florine Stettheimer

Families will have the opportunity to enjoy the free outdoor gallery through Sunday, Oct. 28.

Inside Out

Through Sunday, Oct. 28
Sister Cities Park
210 N. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Art Sister Cities Park Philadelphia Museum of Art Free Arts & Culture Outdoors Parks

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying about the Eagles: Doug Pederson is a Philadelphia legend
050318DougPederson

Investigations

Landmark report on sexual abuse by Pennsylvania priests includes a handful with stops in Philadelphia
08142018_stained_glass_Unsplash

Eagles

Five players who impressed at Eagles training camp, five who didn't
081418JalenMills

Comedy

Andy Cowan's new 'Banging My Head...' book reveals untold 'Seinfeld' storylines
Andy Cowan

Travel

Philadelphia airport installs 'short story dispenser' to help travelers pass time
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia International Airport

Health News

Penn Medicine hospitals ranked among nation's best by U.S. News and World Report
HUP_Google_Maps

Escapes

Limited - Croatia

$1349 -- Croatia & Slovenia 4-Star Vacation: 9 Nights w/Flights
Limited - Israel Jerusalem

$1699 -- Explore Israel: 8-Night Guided Tour w/Flights
Travelzoo - Peru

$899 -- 6-Night Essential Peru Vacation w/Meals & Hotel

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.