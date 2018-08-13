More Events:

August 13, 2018

Van Gogh pop-up exhibit opening at the King of Prussia Mall

Replicas of nine masterpieces will be on display

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Van Gogh painting at the Barnes Foundation Sinead Cummings /PhillyVoice

A photo of Vincent Van Gogh's 1888 painting "The Smoker," which is hanging in the Barnes Foundation.

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam houses the world's largest collection of Vincent Van Gogh works.

Many of the masterpieces are so delicate that moving them could be disastrous, but not everyone is able to visit the Netherlands' capital to see the paintings.

The museum has decided to launch the Van Gogh Museum Editions Pop-Up Tour to share premium replicas of Van Gogh's art across the world. The tour will begin in Pennsylvania, at the King of Prussia Mall.

Nine curator-approved replicas will be on display in the Lord & Taylor court, from Aug. 17 through Oct. 14. They are:

• "Sunflowers" (1888)
• "Almond Blossom" (1890)
• "The Harvest" (1889)
• "Wheatfield under Thunderclouds" (1890)
• "Boulevard de Clichy" (1887)
• "Undergrowth" (1889)
• "The Bedroom" (1888)
• "Fishing Boats on the Beach at Les Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer" (1888)
• "Landscape at Twilight" (1890)

Pop-up visitors will also find information on the artist's life.

Admission will be $5, with all proceeds going to the museum and its educational programs.

In Philadelphia, five of Van Gogh's paintings can also be seen at the Barnes Foundation.

Van Gogh Museum Pop-Up

Friday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 14
$5 admission
King of Prussia Mall
160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

