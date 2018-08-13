Van Gogh pop-up exhibit opening at the King of Prussia Mall

The Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam houses the world's largest collection of Vincent Van Gogh works.

Many of the masterpieces are so delicate that moving them could be disastrous, but not everyone is able to visit the Netherlands' capital to see the paintings.

The museum has decided to launch the Van Gogh Museum Editions Pop-Up Tour to share premium replicas of Van Gogh's art across the world. The tour will begin in Pennsylvania, at the King of Prussia Mall.



Nine curator-approved replicas will be on display in the Lord & Taylor court, from Aug. 17 through Oct. 14. They are:

• "Sunflowers" (1888)

• "Almond Blossom" (1890)

• "The Harvest" (1889)

• "Wheatfield under Thunderclouds" (1890)

• "Boulevard de Clichy" (1887)

• "Undergrowth" (1889)

• "The Bedroom" (1888)

• "Fishing Boats on the Beach at Les Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer" (1888)

• "Landscape at Twilight" (1890)

Pop-up visitors will also find information on the artist's life.

Admission will be $5, with all proceeds going to the museum and its educational programs.

In Philadelphia, five of Van Gogh's paintings can also be seen at the Barnes Foundation.

Friday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Oct. 14

$5 admission

King of Prussia Mall

160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406

