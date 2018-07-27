Jog through galleries of priceless art during 'The Museum Workout'

Bored by the scenery on your usual jogging route?

If so, you may want to sign up for "The Museum Workout," where you'll work up a sweat inside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Taking place during the 2018 Fringe Festival, when hundreds of artists fill Philly's public and private spaces with original art, "The Museum Workout" is part art tour, part exercise class, part interactive performance.

Participants will jog through the museum, stopping in galleries to do choreographed exercises to upbeat music.

You could be doing jumping jacks while admiring a painting by Picasso, or doing squats near a piece of Renaissance armor.

"The experience of being physical while looking at artwork and listening to disco will change the way the audience feels about being in a museum,” said Monica Bill Barnes, who created "The Museum Workout."



Tickets for the September event will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 1. If you sign up, be prepared for 45 minutes of exercise.

Thursday, Sept. 13

$15-$35 per person

Philadelphia Museum of Art

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130



