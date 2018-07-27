More Events:

July 27, 2018

Jog through galleries of priceless art during 'The Museum Workout'

It's part art tour, part exercise class

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Workout
Philadelphia museum of Art stock_Carroll Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Bored by the scenery on your usual jogging route? 

If so, you may want to sign up for "The Museum Workout," where you'll work up a sweat inside the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Taking place during the 2018 Fringe Festival, when hundreds of artists fill Philly's public and private spaces with original art, "The Museum Workout" is part art tour, part exercise class, part interactive performance.

RELATED: Rodin Museum Garden Bar is new, outdoor spot to drink along the Parkway | "FIGMAGO" is a hands-on art adventure in Bella Vista | Fall exhibit at Philadelphia Museum of Art will feature Victorian dolls

Participants will jog through the museum, stopping in galleries to do choreographed exercises to upbeat music. 

You could be doing jumping jacks while admiring a painting by Picasso, or doing squats near a piece of Renaissance armor.

"The experience of being physical while looking at artwork and listening to disco will change the way the audience feels about being in a museum,” said Monica Bill Barnes, who created "The Museum Workout."

Tickets for the September event will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 1. If you sign up, be prepared for 45 minutes of exercise.

"The Museum Workout"

Thursday, Sept. 13
$15-$35 per person
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Workout Philadelphia Museum of Art Arts & Culture

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Nick Foles: ‘I don’t care’ how people label me
061418_Wentz-Foles_usat

Weather

Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms
Knoebels Flooding

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Eagles

Brandon Graham 'confident' ankle will be ready for Eagles' Week 1 matchup against Falcons
011718BrandonGraham

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Escapes

Limited - Tahiti and Moorea

$4095 -- Tahiti & Moorea: Luxe Retreat w/Overwater Villa & Flights
Limited - Castle in Ireland

$1100 -- Weeklong Guided Trip through Ireland

 *
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.