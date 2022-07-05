Officials call for Mayor Kenney to resign after Ben Franklin Parkway shooting comments

Several City Councilmembers and other officials in Philadelphia are calling for Mayor Jim Kenney to resign following comments he made outside a hospital where two police officers were treated for gunshot wounds. The officers were shot on Monday near the Museum of Art during the Welcome America Fourth of July fireworks.

The shootings happened at 9:47 p.m. on the 2500 block of Spring Garden Street. Both officers were rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and later released, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kenney spoke to press outside the hospital about the tragic incident, which social media video depicts as a shocking and terrifying moment for those celebrating the Fourth of July at the Wawa Welcome America festival.

"If I had the ability to take care of guns, I would," Kenney told NBC10 after being asked about his resolve amid an influx of gun violence throughout the city in recent years. The mayor pointed to the state legislature and U.S. Congress as major obstacles to fighting gun violence in the country. "Until Americans decide that they want to give up the guns, and give up the opportunity to get guns, we're going to have this problem."

Philadelphia suffered 562 homicides in 2021, one of the most violent years on record. As of July 4, there have been 267 homicides this year, according to police data. While the Kenney administration has proposed and implemented several community-based gun violence prevention measures, the mayor has been routinely criticized for violence in the city.

"I'm concerned every single day. There's not an event or a day where I don't lay on my back, look up at the ceiling and worry about stuff," Kenney said, adding that he doesn't enjoy many of the large events in the city because he's worried that something bad will happen. "I'll be happy when I'm not here, when I'm not mayor, and I can enjoy some things."

Kenney's response caused outrage among many Philadelphia residents and city officials, who began calling for his resignation in the wake of several major gun violence incidents. Just one month before the shooting on the Parkway, a mass shooting broke out on South Street, causing national uproar over the state of gun violence in the city.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kenney clarified his comments made in the early hours of Tuesday morning, noting that he was overwhelmed and frustrated when he was questioned by reporters outside of Jefferson University Hospital. He expressed his love for Philadelphia and its residents, and reiterated that he is grateful for his job.

"I care deeply about the safety of our residents and the future of our city, and that's why I'm disappointed with how I conveyed my sentiments last night," Kenney said. "I made Philadelphians feel like I don't care, and that cannot be further from the truth. I've said it many times before, I lay awake at night thinking about the challenges facing the residents of our city and what more we can be doing or doing differently to solve them. Being mayor comes with a lot of restless nights, so I am looking forward to a good night's sleep."

Among the first to criticize Kenney's comments was City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart. Though she did not outright call for the Mayor's resignation, she has been a consistent foe of Kenney and his administration since she was elected in 2018.

Rhynhart and City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier published months worth of correspondence with the Kenney administration in December. Rhynhart and Gauthier repeatedly called on Kenney to pursue more actions against gun violence and expressed that they are "wholly disappointed" in his actions thus far.

"We want to be clear: we are wholly disappointed with the mayor's inaction," Rhynhart and Gauthier wrote in a joint statement. "The administration's failure to answer our demands for a more comprehensive and urgent response to gun violence, including providing trauma services to those affected by gun violence and prioritizing the ZIP codes with the highest volume of shootings, is unacceptable."

Rhynhart has not directly declared her desire to run for mayor during next year's election, but her name has been floated as one of many considering it.

Councilmember Allan Domb was the first city official to directly call for Kenney's resignation, tweeting that "Philadelphia is in a crisis and needs a mayor who wants the job and all its responsibilities."

The real estate magnate is considering a mayoral run in 2023, and would be one of the wealthiest candidates to do so. He would possibly have the ability to fund his own campaign, the Inquirer reported. A frequent critic of Kenney on taxes and city spending, Domb has previously called on the Kenney administration to utilize the city's colleges and universities to help assist in violence prevention.

Another City Councilmember voiced his criticism of Kenney and his comments following the Parkway shooting. Derek Green — who also may be eyeing a mayoral run next year — noted that everyone is exhausted by gun violence in Philadelphia. In particular, Green said that the city needs a mayor with vision and passion.

Although Councilmember Helen Gym did not directly criticize Kenney, she did release a statement following the shooting, saying that everyone in the city "deserves to live their lives free from fear."



She called for an enhancement of the city's anti-violence programs, which she believes are still in "pilot stages." The anti-violence initiative would allow each city department to collaborate, investing in young people through workforce development, mentorship, mental health services and recreation programs in order to keep them away from violence.

"Jim Kenney may be defeated but this city won't be," Gym said. "There are thousands of lives on the line in the remainder of his term and a generation of youth who are looking for us to be the calvary that Harrisburg and Congress refuse to be. We must deliver and we must act."