More News:

July 17, 2019

Mayor Kenney on Trump's tweets about congresswomen: 'Go to hell'

'If (Trump is) ever gonna have to go back where he came from, he's gonna have to go to hell'

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics Donald Trump
0717_Jim Kenney Trump tweets Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Mayor Jim Kenney held a press conference on Tuesday, condemning President Donald Trump for his racist tweets about four congresswomen of color.

Mayor Jim Kenney had some choice words for President Donald Trump this week. 

Kenney held a press conference about Trump's racist tweets in which the president told four congresswomen of color — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna S. Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib — to "go back" to their countries. All four are American citizens. 

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania approves 6% increase on turnpike tolls for 2020

"The step the president took (on Monday) when he told four American citizens to go back where they came from makes him an idiot because he didn't even know they were born in Detroit, Chicago, and New York," Kenney said on Tuesday. "And if Donald Trump has to go back where he came from, he's gonna have to go back to hell." 

In tweets posted on Monday, the president said the women "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" and they should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." 

Kenney joins a chorus of those criticizing the president for the statements. 

A measure proposed in the House to rebuke the president for the tweets ground to a partisan halt on Tuesday, in which all House Democrats and only four Republicans voted to condemn the president. This is the first measure of its kind in the House in more than 100 years, according to the New York Times.

“There’s no excuse for any response to those words but a swift and strong, unified condemnation,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said as the House debated the resolution. “Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets.”

"I have this vision of one day in heaven, or outside of that, because they're not going to get in, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Tom Holman, and everybody else, standing in a cyclone fence dungeon, a cyclone fence cell, outside of heaven, for eternity because that's what they're gonna have to do," Kenney said during the press conference on Tuesday. "Because what they're doing now is so anti-human, antithetical, anti-American, anti-decent. It's all terrible what they're doing."

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics Donald Trump Philadelphia Immigration Washington D.C. Government Mayor Jim Kenney Congress

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies won't be buyers at trade deadline; Harper not one of MLB's top 100 players
Bryce-Harper_071319_usat

Alternative Medicine

Breakthrough PTSD treatment using party drug MDMA coming soon to Philly region
Carroll - Dr. Samy Badawy

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Defensive end
071419BrandonGraham

Transportation

Pennsylvania approves 6% increase on turnpike tolls for 2020
04062018_PA_Turnpike_Fort_Wash_GM

Rankings

Here are 16 different versions of salads, ranked from worst to best
Top Salad

Food & Drink

Get a super cute ice cream sandwich from Weckerly's this weekend
Weckerly's Ice Cream

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved