More Health:

May 17, 2019

MD Anderson at Cooper, Holy Redeemer developing joint cancer program in Philly suburbs

Program to be housed at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Montgomery County, officials say

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Cancer
Holy Redeemer Hospital 05172019 Google/StreetView

Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, Montgomery County.

A South Jersey cancer center and a suburban Philadelphia health system will develop a joint program at a Montgomery County hospital.

MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, a regional cancer center in Camden, and Holy Redeemer Health System announced Friday morning they will house the program at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook.

Physicians from MD Anderson at Cooper will be based at Holy Redeemer and provide clinical oversight of the new program, officials said. 

Patients at the Holy Redeemer campus will have access to the same integrated, multidisciplinary approach available in South Jersey. That includes access to diagnostic imaging, infusion, radiation oncology, and medical and surgical oncology services, officials said.

Cooper University Health Care partnered with MD Anderson Cancer Center, based in Houston, Texas in 2013. MD Anderson at Cooper is South Jersey's leading cancer center, with several locations.

Holy Redeemer is a Catholic healthcare provider that serves Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey.

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Cancer South Jersey Cooper University Health Care MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper Montgomery County

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: If the Eagles were to trade one of their many cornerbacks, who would it be?
051719SidneyJones

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Phillies

Five 'action steps' the Phillies, Gabe Kapler can take to shake things up
Gabe-Kapler-Phillies_051719_usat

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved