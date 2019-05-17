MD Anderson at Cooper, Holy Redeemer developing joint cancer program in Philly suburbs

A South Jersey cancer center and a suburban Philadelphia health system will develop a joint program at a Montgomery County hospital.

MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper, a regional cancer center in Camden, and Holy Redeemer Health System announced Friday morning they will house the program at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook.

Physicians from MD Anderson at Cooper will be based at Holy Redeemer and provide clinical oversight of the new program, officials said.

Patients at the Holy Redeemer campus will have access to the same integrated, multidisciplinary approach available in South Jersey. That includes access to diagnostic imaging, infusion, radiation oncology, and medical and surgical oncology services, officials said.



Cooper University Health Care partnered with MD Anderson Cancer Center, based in Houston, Texas in 2013. MD Anderson at Cooper is South Jersey's leading cancer center, with several locations.

Holy Redeemer is a Catholic healthcare provider that serves Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey.