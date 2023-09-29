Philly hospitals would be unable to remove sick immigrants from U.S. without consent under proposed law

Hospitals in Philadelphia would be unable to engage in so-called medical deportations, removals of critically ill immigrants from the United States without their consent, under a bill introduced in City Council on Thursday.

The bill, introduced by Councilmember Jim Harrity, seeks to end the largely unregulated practice of removing uninsured, sick immigrants from hospitals and sending them back to their countries of origin without their consent. Under the bill, hospitals would be required to provide immigrants with more control over whether they seek continued care in the U.S. or their homelands.

The bill would require that hospitals attempt to determine health insurance eligibility, minimize health risks and explain the potential consequences of leaving the country, both orally and in writing, before attempting to repatriate them. Hospitals would also be required to report any removal cases to the Department of Public Health and to City Council for review.

While legal deportations are handled by the federal government, medical deportations are conducted by non-government entities like hospitals. Under current law, when an uninsured person enters an emergency room, hospitals are required to stabilize them before planning for their discharge. There is no guarantee that a hospital will be able to provide longterm care for patients, especially those who are uninsured.

Advocates with the Free Migration Project, an organization that provides legal assistance to immigrants, believe that hospitals opt to send patients back to their countries in order to avoid the costs of ongoing care. Often, patients are sent back to their homelands on private planes that can cost thousands of dollars to operate, according to the Free Migration Project.

"This bill will put an end to the practice of international patient dumping," Harrity said in a release. "Patients and their caregivers should have the option to choose or decline medical repatriation and be given support to apply for emergency medical assistance if they choose to seek care in the United States. In (Pennsylvania), these patients have options and hospitals should give patients all of the information they would need to make decisions about their health."

In 2020, a 40-year-old undocumented Guatemalan immigrant living in Philadelphia sustained major injuries to his legs, ribs and head after being hit by a motorcycle. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, which later attempted to send him back to Guatemala without his or his family's consent. Claudia Martinez, the man's niece, spoke to Harrity about her experience attempting to keep her uncle in the country.

She said that the community came together to help stop deportation, and the hospital later helped the family find other resources to keep her uncle in the country. Since then, he has been able to receive medical care that has kept him alive.

Earlier this year, immigration activists again stopped Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown from conducting a medical deportation of a 46-year-old woman who suffered a brain aneurysm last year and has been in a coma since then, the Inquirer reported. The woman is now in a longterm care facility in Pennsylvania.

A report from the Center for Social Justice at Seton Hall Law School and the Health Justice Program at New York Lawyers for the Public Interest determined in 2012 that medical deportations were unregulated and mostly occurred "in the shadows."

In 2021, researchers in the legislative clinic at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School found that there are 350 airplane ambulances with the capacity to fly patients to other countries, and that one of them has flown more than 6,000 patients out of the U.S., often without any involvement by immigration courts or the Department of Homeland Security.

"Medical deportation leaves families with an impossible choice – including mixed status families with U.S. citizen children and undocumented parents," said David Bennion, an immigration attorney and executive director of the Free Migration Project. "Do they stay together in a place they already left — sometimes decades ago, sometimes places they fled from in order to save their lives? Or do they face family separation, sometimes permanently? I don't wish that on anyone."