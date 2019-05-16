More Culture:

May 16, 2019

Meet the Pet of the Week: Salvadog Dali

He will paint his way into your heart

By PhillyVoice Staff
Pet of the Week: Salvadog Dali Source/Street Tails

Salvadog Dali is an artful mix.

There is nothing surreal about this week's Street Tails/PhillyVoice pet of the week. Salvadog Dali is the real thing.

Please say hello to Salvadog:

Pet of the Week: DaliSource/Street Tails

Salvadog Dali is ready to find a forever home.



NAME:      Salvadog Dali

AGE:          3-years-old

BREED:     Chihuahua Mix

TEMPERMENT: Shy upon introduction but becomes an entirely different dog when given time to warm up to new company. Sweet and loving once he opens up.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO:    Salvadog Dali is ready to leave the stress of the kennel and paint a picture of the perfect life with you. This timid boy was found as a stray before ending up at STAR where he is slowly learning to love. He enjoys other dogs and is currently working on coming out of his shell with the new people he meets. Those who put in the time will find it hard not to love this sweet little guy who has a personality large enough to make up for his size. Adopt Salvadog Dali by filling out an application at www.streettails.org.

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

