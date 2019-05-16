Meet the Pet of the Week: Salvadog Dali

There is nothing surreal about this week's Street Tails/PhillyVoice pet of the week. Salvadog Dali is the real thing.

Please say hello to Salvadog:

Source/Street Tails Salvadog Dali is ready to find a forever home.





NAME: Salvadog Dali

AGE: 3-years-old

BREED: Chihuahua Mix

TEMPERMENT: Shy upon introduction but becomes an entirely different dog when given time to warm up to new company. Sweet and loving once he opens up.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: Salvadog Dali is ready to leave the stress of the kennel and paint a picture of the perfect life with you. This timid boy was found as a stray before ending up at STAR where he is slowly learning to love. He enjoys other dogs and is currently working on coming out of his shell with the new people he meets. Those who put in the time will find it hard not to love this sweet little guy who has a personality large enough to make up for his size. Adopt Salvadog Dali by filling out an application at www.streettails.org.

