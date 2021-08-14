Merion Golf Club tapped to host four future U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open championships

Both the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open will return to the Philly region four times over the next 30 years.

Merion Golf Club in Ardmore has been named the host for the 2030 U.S. Open, 2034 U.S. Women's Open, 2046 U.S. Women's Open and 2050 U.S. Open, the United States Golf Association said this week. The private golf club will also play host to additional USGA championships to be named in the future.

Merion has previously hosted 18 USGA championships, which is the most of any golf course in the U.S. The iconic track is slated to host the 2022 Curtis Cup Match and 2026 U.S. Amateur before the U.S. Open trophy returns to the Main Line in 2030.

"Starting with its formation, the desire to host significant championships has been at Merion’s core," Merion's championship chair Buddy Marucci said. "It is no wonder Merion has hosted more USGA championships than any other club in America. Our friendship with the USGA dates to its first decade and has produced some of the most incredible moments in golf history. We are thrilled to celebrate those moments by announcing four more Open championships, and we look forward to bringing the best players in the world to compete on Hugh Wilson’s timeless masterpiece.”

Merion has hosted five U.S. Open championships, including most recently in 2013. The iconic golf course has never hosted the U.S. Women's Open before, although it has played host to the U.S. Women's Amateur a number of times.

Merion's East Course, which opened in 1912, is considered among the best in both Pennsylvania and the U.S. The private club also has the West Course, which opened two years after its more highly-rated counterpart.

The awarding of four future U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open championships to Merion is just the latest example of the USGA's long-standing relationship with Pennsylvania.

Based in New Jersey, the USGA has held 88 of its events in Pennsylvania, which is the most of any state. The first USGA event that took place in Pennsylvania was in 1899 when the U.S. Women's Amateur was held at Philadelphia Country Club in Gladwyne.

Merion's western Pennsylvania counterpart, Oakmont Country Club, is also considered one of the best golf courses in the U.S. Oakmont was selected as a U.S. Open anchor site, meaning that the event will return there every five or six years. It last hosted the U.S. Open in 2016 and U.S. Women's Open in 2010.

However, Oakmont has hosted one fewer USGA championship in its history than Merion. Both courses will play host to a combined 10 future U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open championships over the next 30 years. A total of 18 USGA events are scheduled in Pennsylvania during that time frame, the vast majority of which will be held at either Merion or Oakmont.

"Oakmont and Merion are iconic in every sense of the word – they’re in rare company in golf and continue to test the best in the game,” the USGA's senior managing director of championships John Bodenhamer said. “We’re making history and kicking off a new era for our national championships in Pennsylvania, and we couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”