July 09, 2019

Members-only Messina Social Club reopens in South Philly

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
@messinasocialclub/Instagram

Messina Social Club in South Philly has reopened and is selling memberships while supplies last.

Longtime South Philly Italian haunt Messina Social Club has reopened just off East Passyunk Avenue for its members-only drinks and food.

Messina, like Palizzi Social Club, has been around for a century. Memberships start at $25 a year for entry to the 10th and Tasker restaurant. Members can bring up to three guests. A $100 membership lets you make reservations and gives you access to events with limited space.

Dues will "facilitate our philanthropic ventures," according to the club's website.

As of Tuesday morning, there are still memberships for sale. They are available at the club from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., Monday through Thursday, while supplies last.

Messina Social Club is a project from "Top Chef" alumnus Jason Cichonski of Little Noodle Pasta Co. and Attico Rooftop. Chef Mark Regan, formerly with Hungry Pigeon, is heading up the kitchen. 

