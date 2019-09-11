More Culture:

September 11, 2019

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino from 'Jersey Shore' to be released from prison after eight months

He had served time at the federal prison in Otisville, New York, for tax evasion

Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino, pictured in 2013, will be released from prison on Thursday after spending eight months in federal prison for tax evasion.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is being released from federal prison on Thursday after serving eight months for tax evasion.

Sorrentino, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018 and was sentenced to eight months in October. 

He and his brother Marc had been arrested and charged in September 2014 with multiple tax offenses and in April 2017 both men were indicted on additional charges, including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records. 

The first episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" Season 3 features Sorrentino reporting for his first day in prison. And on a recent episode, cast members DJ Paul D. DelVecchio Jr. and Vinny Guadagnino visit him behind bars, although cameras were not allowed inside the facility.

Before Sorrentino began his sentence, he appeared on the previous seasons of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," with major plot points being his sobriety, court dates, and sentencing. In November before he went into prison, he married longtime girlfriend Lauren Pesce. 

It seems since "The Situation" has gone into prison, his fanbase has only grown. On Instagram, Pesce advertises merchandise for her husband, live streams updates on him, and has released his prison address so Sorrentino can receive fan mail.

Sorrentino has reportedly received thousands of letters of support.

