Former Eagle LeSean McCoy shows love for breakout rookie Miles Sanders

December 25, 2019
Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Miles Sanders has had an impressive first campaign in the NFL, powering the team's offense down a stretch run that has them on the precipice of an improbable division title.
The eye test strongly suggests that Sanders, who arrived in Philly as a second round pick out of Penn State, is the most promising tailback the Eagles have had since LeSean McCoy debuted in midnight green in 2009.
In the days after the Eagles' 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, Sanders took to Instagram to show his love for Philadelphia.
For the LOVE of the city #flyeaglesfly
In the comments on his post, Sanders received high praise from McCoy, who's now the leading rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sanders' stats through 15 games in 2019 have already placed him in the Eagles' record books and among rare company in NFL history. He has the most rushing yards and most all-purpose yards for a rookie in Eagles history. League-wide, he's just the eighth rookie ever to amass 750+ rushing yards and 500+ receiving yards in a season.
Miles Sanders 🔥🔥— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 23, 2019
🔥 MOST all-purpose yards EVER by an Eagles rookie
🔥 MOST Rushing Yards EVER by an Eagles Rookie
🔥 Leads ALL NFL rookies in all-purpose yards
🔥 1st Eagles rookie with 170+ scrimmage yards, 1 receiving TD + 1 rush TD in SAME GM (wk15)@6abc@BoobieMilesXXIV pic.twitter.com/nWmrt3vNnx
In McCoy's six seasons with the Eagles, he became the franchise's all-time leading rusher. While the Eagles' scheme has shifted toward more of a committee approach under head coach Doug Pederson, Sanders has already proven he has the tools to give Shady's record a challenge in the years to come.