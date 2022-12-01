MilkBoy Philly celebrates reopening of second floor music venue with live performances

Music lovers can soon enjoy live performances at a popular Center City venue that has been closed for renovations since the summer.

MilkBoy Philly in Center City is celebrating the reopening of its second floor music space with a host of performances, beginning with a tribute to 90s alternate rock on Saturday, Dec. 3.

“We’re stoked for the return of live shows at MilkBoy Philly,” co-owner Tommy Joyner said in a release. “We’ve missed our bands, and now folks coming out to see shows will have an enhanced experience in our intimate and fun second-floor venue.”

The second-floor venue has been closed since June for major remodeling, which has included a refurbished bar, all-new lighting and an enhanced state-of-the-art sound system. By Spring 2023, the marquee will be digitalized, but with an old-school theater design, to showcase upcoming musical acts, and a MilkBoy mural painting will also be on display.

Tickets for 90s alt-rock band Plush in the Box, the first show in the relaunch, are available online for $12 and the price will increase to $15 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m., the show begins at 7 p.m., and there will be a variety of food and drink specials available.

MilkBoy Philly's 21-and-older entertainment schedule for the remainder of 2022 is as follows:

Blitzkid — Escape The Grave Tour — Monday, Dec. 5

Ruby Haunt — Thursday, Dec. 8

Citywide + Ben Seltzer — Friday, Dec. 9

Butcher Brown — Saturday, Dec. 10

J Roddy Walston’s Second Annual Christmas To The Bone Tour — Tuesday, Dec. 20

Goth New Year’s Eve — Saturday, Dec. 31

