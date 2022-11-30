Skate on a pop-up ice rink and sing karaoke at uCity Square's holiday festival

The holiday season is in full swing in Philadelphia, and people of all ages can head over to uCity Square to get in on the festivities.

Holiday Fest, which runs from Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, will transform The Lawn at uCity Square into a winter wonderland complete with a pop-up ice skating rink, holiday market with local artisans and plenty of live music for visitors to enjoy.

The festival will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and Chaddsford Winery will host a pop-up wine garden. Grab a glass and enjoy the atmosphere before heading over to sing karaoke with DJ Stevie Coachella from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Whether you want to sing holiday classics like "Deck The Halls" or something a little more contemporary, a stage will be set up for all to use.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, head back over to uCity Square to skate the pop-up ice rink with artificial snow, or head over to Nimble Craft's table for an ornament-making workshop. Chaddsford Winery and Wissahickon Brewing Co. will join forces in the beer and wine garden from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The full day of holiday fun includes three rotating DJs and a lineup of live performances from local acts like Ginger Coyle, Studio Wednesdays and Jahwula.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Green Photography will be providing complimentary photos with Santa, with options for individual or family portraits. The photos are first come, first serve, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to get a spot in line.

Wexford Science + Technology is hosting the event, with all vendor proceeds going to Theatre in the X, a community program that provides the Black community in West Philly with opportunities to see live theater performances in their own neighborhood at no cost.

The Monkey and The Elephant, a nonprofit coffee shop employing and supporting former foster youth, will be on site to provide hot beverages to festival-goers.

Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022

Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Free to attend

The Lawn at uCity Square

3701 Filbert St., Philadelphia, PA 19104