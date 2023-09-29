More Culture:

September 29, 2023

Get free a Miller Lite at select bars during Phillies' playoff game on Tuesday

There are 26 bars participating in Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Miller Lite Phillies Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports

Miller Lite is giving out free beer at participating bars in Philly and the suburbs on Tuesday during Game 1 of the Wild Card series. Above, players pose for a photo on the field at Citizens Bank Park after the Phillies clinched a playoff spot.

The Phillies have clinched a spot in the MLB playoffs and will host a best-of-three Wild Card series starting Oct. 3. To celebrate Red October, Miller Lite is giving away free beer during Tuesday's Game 1 at 26 bars in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

Once the game begins, fans who are 21 and older can receive one free 12-ounce Miller Lite at participating locations. In the city, those bars include Tradesman's, Wicked Wolf, Oscar's Tavern, Locust Rendezvous, Gallo's and Gaul & Co. Malthouse. Miller Lite has published the full list of participating bars online.

RELATED: Phillies fans can register for the chance to buy playoff tickets

Miller Lite has done similar promotions with the Phillies and Eagles in the past, including during Game 1 of last season's World Series against the Houston Astros.

The Phillies clinched one of the three wild card spots in the National League on Tuesday with a 10th inning win against the Pittsburgh Pirates.  The time of Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and the network which will broadcast it is still to be determined. As of Friday, so is the Phillies' opponent.

