Get free a Miller Lite at select bars during Phillies' playoff game on Tuesday

The Phillies have clinched a spot in the MLB playoffs and will host a best-of-three Wild Card series starting Oct. 3. To celebrate Red October, Miller Lite is giving away free beer during Tuesday's Game 1 at 26 bars in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs.

Once the game begins, fans who are 21 and older can receive one free 12-ounce Miller Lite at participating locations. In the city, those bars include Tradesman's, Wicked Wolf, Oscar's Tavern, Locust Rendezvous, Gallo's and Gaul & Co. Malthouse. Miller Lite has published the full list of participating bars online.

Miller Lite has done similar promotions with the Phillies and Eagles in the past, including during Game 1 of last season's World Series against the Houston Astros.

The Phillies clinched one of the three wild card spots in the National League on Tuesday with a 10th inning win against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The time of Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday, Oct. 3 and the network which will broadcast it is still to be determined. As of Friday, so is the Phillies' opponent.