Phillies fans can register for the chance to buy playoff tickets

September 27, 2023
As the Phillies have clinched their spot in the MLB playoffs, fans who want to attend the Phils' postseason appearances can now register online for the chance to purchase tickets.
The Phils advanced to the postseason Tuesday night when Johan Rojas hit a walk-off single for a 3-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Next week, the Phils will most likely host either the Arizona Diamondbacks or Chicago Cubs in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.
Tickets to the Oct. 3-5 series are sold out, but tickets to potential postseason games in the National League Division Series, the National League Championship Series and the World Series are available.
Fans who want to attend postseason matchups at Citizens Bank Park can fill out an online form. Tickets are not guaranteed; those who enter will have their names placed in a lottery drawing. Registration for NLDS tickets closes Oct. 2. For NLCS tickets, registration closes Oct. 9, and for World Series tickets, registration closes Oct. 16.
Tickets for the Phillies' first game of the Wild Card round are currently being resold, with the cheapest options being around $160 on StubHub and Vivid Seats as of Wednesday afternoon.
Last season, the Phillies clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 11 seasons. The team swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round before defeating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS and the San Diego Padres in the NLCS. But the Phils' magical run came to an end with a six-game World Series loss to the Houston Astros.
Tickets to see the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park during last year's Fall Classic were, on average, $3,228 on the resale market.
During last year's playoffs, the team adopted a 2016 remix of the Robyn song "Dancing on My Own," by Calum Scott and Tiesto, as their postseason anthem. The tune played twice a day in Rittenhouse Square last October.
The eight postseason games the Phillies played at Citizens Bank Park in 2022 generated $78 million, including $49 million spent directly in Philadelphia.