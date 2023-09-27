Phillies fans can register for the chance to buy playoff tickets

As the Phillies have clinched their spot in the MLB playoffs, fans who want to attend the Phils' postseason appearances can now register online for the chance to purchase tickets.

The Phils advanced to the postseason Tuesday night when Johan Rojas hit a walk-off single for a 3-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Next week, the Phils will most likely host either the Arizona Diamondbacks or Chicago Cubs in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Tickets to the Oct. 3-5 series are sold out, but tickets to potential postseason games in the National League Division Series, the National League Championship Series and the World Series are available.

Fans who want to attend postseason matchups at Citizens Bank Park can fill out an online form. Tickets are not guaranteed; those who enter will have their names placed in a lottery drawing. Registration for NLDS tickets closes Oct. 2. For NLCS tickets, registration closes Oct. 9, and for World Series tickets, registration closes Oct. 16.