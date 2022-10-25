More Sports:

October 25, 2022

Phillies home World Series tickets more than double the price for Houston

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies-Fan-2022-NLCS-Padres John Geliebter/USA Today Sports

A gloriously wild Phillies fan during Game 5 of the 2022 NLCS.

If you're not paying face value for a World Series ticket at Citizens Bank Park, get ready to break the bank (pun intended). The prices on the secondary market for Game 3, Game 4 and (potentially) Game 5 of the Phillies-Astros World Series are astronomical.

According to data from TicketIQ, World Series games in Philadelphia are, on average, more than double that of those in Houston. The average secondary market price for a game in Houston is $1,584. If that sounds like a lot, it's because it is, but it dwindles in comparison to the price of those Philly games. The Philly price is more than double that at $3,228. Yes, you read that correctly. 

A roundtrip flight to Houston from Thursday to Sunday is $627. A weekend Airbnb could run you $299. So, if you want to save around $700, maybe just use that PTO on a little weekend getaway to Texas. 

As of this writing, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek for Game 3, the first Phillies home game of the series, is $1,349 with fees. 

