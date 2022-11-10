MLB rumors: The Phillies are a 'top suitor' for Trea Turner

The Phillies are coming off their first National League pennant in 13 years. Their next step to get back to the Fall Classic? Spending stupid money!

MLB Network's Jon Morosi has a report from the MLB GM meetings that the Phillies are a "top suitor" for two-time All-Star shortstop Trea Turner, who is entering free agency:

Here's an excerpt of what Morosi said:

"A lot of people at the meetings believe the Phillies are perhaps the most likely landing spot of all for Trea Turner. Let's begin with his close friendship with Bryce Harper going back to their time with the Nationals. That is one element here where Trea would love to play with Bryce again."

Turner, who will turn 30 next summer, is coming off a two-year span where he hit .312 with an OPS of .858. Turner won the NL batting title in 2021 where he hit .328, the best mark in all of the majors. He was teammates with Bryce Harper in Washington from 2015-2018.

Let's look at this possible Phillies lineup for next season:

1. Kyle Schwarber, LF 2. Trea Turner, SS 3. Bryce Harper, RF 4. J.T. Realmuto, C 5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

6. Nick Castellanos, DH 7. Bryson Stott, SS 8. Alec Bohm, 3B 9. Brandon Marsh, CF

That should be enough for another Red October.

