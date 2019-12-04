More Sports:

December 04, 2019

Former World Series MVP Cole Hamels signs with Braves

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
cole-hamels_070819_usat Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

Former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels.

Cole Hamels will be back at Citizens Bank Park next season, but not as a Phillie.

The free agent left-hander is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves for $18 million.

It was reported earlier this offseason that the former Phillies' World Series MVP was open to returning to Philadelphia, and that the Phillies had some interest, but clearly the team is focusing on a younger and more long-term upgrade to the starting rotation — likely with Zack Wheeler.

Hamels was traded to the Rangers after throwing a no-hitter in his last game with the Phils. He then pitched for the Cubs. Hamels was a good fit as the Phillies have lacked a left-handed starter in recent years, but instead he opted to sign with one of the Phillies' biggest rivals.

The Phillies and Braves will play three series at home and three away next season, so there is a pretty good chance he'll face his old team at least once.

