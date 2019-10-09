Mob Talk: Examining the Philly links to 'Operation New Connection'

In the latest episode of Mob Talk, mob experts George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser detail the Philadelphia connection to the so-called "Operation New Connection," an international takedown of 18 alleged Mafia figures in Sicily in July. The investigation, which generated headlines across the world, involved the Inzerillo and Gambino factions of La Cosa Nostra.

The episode also highlights the return of reputed mob boss Joey Merlino, who returned to the Boca Raton area in Florida following his release from federal prison. Anastasia and Schratwieser detail what's next for Merlino and what his release might mean for the local crime family.

Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below,



NEW EPISODE

In Episode 33 of Mob Talk, Anastasia and Schratwieser go inside Philly Mob making ceremonies — a new twist on the old-school secret ceremonies. Learn how new-era wise guys are trying to keep those ceremonies secret from investigators. Anastasia and Schratwieser also have the latest on Scarfo-era mobster Phillip Narducci's year-and-a-day sentence. Plus, a Merlino crew capo gets a new subpoena to a state grand jury.

EPISODE 33