Mob Talk: 'Skinny Joey' Merlino settles into prison life, but what's next?

January 28, 2019
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser provide an update on Philly Mob Boss Joey Merlino, who's settling into prison life once again. Next, they discuss how federal authorities are grinding out another potential blockbuster investigation, slowed perhaps by the recent government shutdown. Also, an update on the latest mob-related drug investigations and the high-profile murder for hire of a Jersey Shore radio host. Anastasia and Schratwieser have the inside story from the streets to the courthouse and the corner clubhouse.
