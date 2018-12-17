Mob Talk: With 'Skinny Joey' Merlino behind bars, who's running the Philly mob?

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser ask this question: with Philly Mob Boss Joey Merlino back behind bars after his guilty plea in the East Coast LCN case in New York, just who's running the day-to-day operations of the Philadelphia Mob? And what's the latest on the ongoing federal investigation of the local wiseguys? And there's bad news for two of Merlino's associates. One takes a hit from the Feds; the other has legal trouble with New Jersey investigators.

