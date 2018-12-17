More News:

December 17, 2018

Mob Talk: With 'Skinny Joey' Merlino behind bars, who's running the Philly mob?

By PhillyVoice Staff
12162018_Joey_Merlino_MTS Video courtesy/Fox29

Philly Mob boss "Skinny Joey" Merlino is back in prison after taking a plea deal from federal prosecutors.

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser ask this question: with Philly Mob Boss Joey Merlino back behind bars after his guilty plea in the East Coast LCN case in New York, just who's running the day-to-day operations of the Philadelphia Mob? And what's the latest on the ongoing federal investigation of the local wiseguys? And there's bad news for two of Merlino's associates. One takes a hit from the Feds; the other has legal trouble with New Jersey investigators.

Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to view past and future episodes:

NEW EPISODE

PREVIOUS EPISODE

In Episode 24 of Mob Talk Sitdown, Anastasia and Schratwieser go one-on-one with former FBI undercover agent Michael McGowan, who infiltrated three La Cosa Nostra families and a dangerous drug cartel. He takes them inside the Philly and Boston Mob. And they discuss the famous Hollywood actor with deep Philadelphia ties who has optioned the rights to McGowan's new book, "Ghost: My Thirty Years as an FBI Undercover Agent," for a possible feature film or television project.


