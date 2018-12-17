Mob Talk: With 'Skinny Joey' Merlino behind bars, who's running the Philly mob?

December 17, 2018
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser ask this question: with Philly Mob Boss Joey Merlino back behind bars after his guilty plea in the East Coast LCN case in New York, just who's running the day-to-day operations of the Philadelphia Mob? And what's the latest on the ongoing federal investigation of the local wiseguys? And there's bad news for two of Merlino's associates. One takes a hit from the Feds; the other has legal trouble with New Jersey investigators.
