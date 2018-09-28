More News:

September 28, 2018

Mob Talk: 25 years ago, the hit heard round South Philadelphia

In August 1993, 'Skinny Joey' and 'Mikey Chang' were targeted by mob boss John Stanfa

By PhillyVoice Staff
In August 1993, Michael "Mikey Chang" Ciancaglini and Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino were targeted in a hit ordered by Philly Mob boss John Stanfa.

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser recall the August 25, 1993 hit on Michael "Mikey Chang" Ciancaglini and Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino. During the bloody mob war between Merlino and John Stanfa, Ciancaglini was Merlino's underboss. On that fateful day, two gunmen chased Michael inside his home and shot up the house. Merlino took four bullets to the body. One of them was killed but the hit was a sloppy effort by the "gang that couldn't shoot straight" and emblematic of that period in the Philly Mob Wars, Anastasia says.

Watch the latest report (and a previous episode) below, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to view past and future episodes:

NEW EPISODE

PREVIOUS EPISODE

In Episode 21 of Mob Talk Sitdown, Anastasia and Schratwieser report that windows were broken out at high-ranking Philly Mob captain Dom Grande's home in South Philadelphia. What's behind the blatant "in your face" act in one of Philly's high-end neighborhoods? Will there be retaliation? Also, Mob Boss Joey Merlino's $5 million bail package is lowered, and his family house goes up for sale. Changes are coming as "Skinny Joey" heads to sentencing next month and federal prison. Plus, prison food gets a New York wiseguy some new liberty.


