Mob Talk: 25 years ago, the hit heard round South Philadelphia

September 28, 2018
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser recall the August 25, 1993 hit on Michael "Mikey Chang" Ciancaglini and Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino. During the bloody mob war between Merlino and John Stanfa, Ciancaglini was Merlino's underboss. On that fateful day, two gunmen chased Michael inside his home and shot up the house. Merlino took four bullets to the body. One of them was killed but the hit was a sloppy effort by the "gang that couldn't shoot straight" and emblematic of that period in the Philly Mob Wars, Anastasia says.
