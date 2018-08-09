Mob Talk: Windows smashed at Philly Mob captain's home. Will there be retaliation?

August 09, 2018
In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser report that windows were broken out at high-ranking Philly Mob captain Dom Grande's home in South Philadelphia. What's behind the blatant "in your face" act in one of Philly's high end neighborhoods? Will there be retaliation? Also, Mob Boss Joey Merlino's $5 million bail package is lowered, and his family house up for sale. Changes coming as Skinny Joey heads to sentencing next month and federal prison. Plus prison food gets a New York wise guy some new liberty.
