Mob Talk: The Philly mobster and the movie star

In the latest episode of Mob Talk Sitdown, veteran crime journalists George Anastasia and Dave Schratwieser say the hot summer sun may be shining on the Philadelphia Mob, but there's a cloud hanging overhead ... and now there's talk about a mobster and a movie star. Three years' worth of wiretap conversations made by one of their own has the Wiseguys on edge. Not officially identified on paper by the feds, the made guy's audio and video recordings could spell trouble for heavy hitters in the Philly Mob in the coming months. And why was Mob Boss Joey Merlino dining and meeting with actor Robert De Niro in New York City?

In Episode 18 of Mob Talk Sitdown, Anastasia and Schratwieser take a look at w ho's really running the Mob in Philadelphia in 2018. That's the question viewers have been asking, so they got some answers based on information from experts, court testimony and law enforcement sources – plus the good old word on the street. And video of the top wiseguys to go with it.



