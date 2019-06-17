More Health:

June 17, 2019

Modern Healthcare names four Philly execs among most influential

Jefferson CEO Stephen Klasko tops local leaders at No. 6

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Leadership
Modern Healthcare Most Influential Clinical Executives Credit (Top Left to Bottom Right)/Penn Medicine, Jefferson Health, Temple Health, CHOP

From Top Left to Bottom Right: Regina Jefferson, chief executive officer, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Stephen J. Klasko, CEO, Jefferson Health; Dr. Larry Kaiser, CEO, Temple University Health System; and Madeline Bell, CEO, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Four Philadelphia health care leaders are on Modern Healthcare's latest list of the 50 most influential clinical executives. 

None of the Philly executives ranked higher than Dr. Stephen Klasko, the chief executive officer of Jefferson Health. Klasko, listed at No. 6, has overseen Jefferson's growth from three hospitals in Center City to a multi-state system with 14 hospitals. He also led efforts to merge Thomas Jefferson University and Philadelphia University.

RELATED STORY: Jefferson exec's vision shaped by unique obstetrics career, wife's cancer battle

Madeline Bell, CEO of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, ranked No. 34 for leading the redesign of the hospital's pediatric residency program and its expansion in King of Prussia, Montgomery County.

Regina Cunningham, CEO of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, ranked No. 41 for boosting efficiencies across the hospital, including reducing overcrowding in the emergency department. She was also the lead investigator on a National Cancer Institute-funded study seeking to improve clinical trials.

Dr. Larry Kaiser, CEO of Temple University Health System, ranked No. 46 for spearheading organizational changes, including the elimination of some administrative roles, and pursuing value-based agreements with health insurers. 

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, topped the list for his efforts on drug pricing, vaping and nutrition. 

See the full list here

John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Leadership Philadelphia Stephen Klasko Madeline Bell Temple Health Penn Medicine Jefferson Health Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies can knock out two NL East hopefuls after important upcoming stretch
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_061719_USAT

Food & Drink

Anthony Bourdain Food Trail highlights spots in Atlantic City and Camden
Anthony Bourdain Food Trail Camden

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Andre Dillard
060319AndreDillard

Protests

Is Trump administration looking to deflate 'Scabby the Rat' protest balloons?
Carroll - FBI Searches IBEW Local 98

Health News

Witty Twitter account dedicated to posting scientific articles that overhype results found only in mice
just in mice twitter account

Television

John Oliver on impeaching Trump: 'We just need to catch him urinating on the side of a Wawa'
0617_John Oliver Wawa

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved