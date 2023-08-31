Monk's Cafe to host vintage beer sale to raise money for Vermont flood recovery

Monk's Cafe is selling rare vintage beer this weekend to raise money for relief efforts following a devastating flood in Vermont this summer.

The Belgian-style brewpub, located near Rittenhouse Square, will host the pop-up fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 am. to noon. The sale is cash only, and all proceeds will go directly to small businesses affected by the floods.

In July, torrential rains swept through Vermont, causing severe floods and destruction across the state. Relief efforts are ongoing, as small businesses continue struggling to come to terms with the damage to buildings and merchandise.



The wide selection of bottles available to purchase during the fundraiser include 2010 Sierra Nevada 30th anniversary stout, 1998 Hair of the Dog golden ale and 2019 Firestone Walker Rolling Bones barrel-aged sours. Prices vary, and there is very limited availability on the rare items.



Anyone who cannot make the sale but would still like to donate to aid with flood relief can mail checks to Montpelier Alive, 39 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.

Saturday, Sept. 2

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monk's Cafe

264 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102