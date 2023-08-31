More Events:

August 31, 2023

Monk's Cafe to host vintage beer sale to raise money for Vermont flood recovery

The pop-up fundraiser will take place at the Belgian-style brewpub on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
monk's cafe vermont flood beer fundraiser Trevor Hughes/USA TODAY NETWORK

Monk's Cafe is selling rare vintage beer this Saturday to raise money for Vermont flood relief efforts. Above, floodwaters in downtown Montpelier on July 11.

Monk's Cafe is selling rare vintage beer this weekend to raise money for relief efforts following a devastating flood in Vermont this summer.

The Belgian-style brewpub, located near Rittenhouse Square, will host the pop-up fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 am. to noon. The sale is cash only, and all proceeds will go directly to small businesses affected by the floods.

MORE: Over 100 spirits available to sample at Twisted Tail's Whiskey Bonanza

In July, torrential rains swept through Vermont, causing severe floods and destruction across the state. Relief efforts are ongoing, as small businesses continue struggling to come to terms with the damage to buildings and merchandise.

The wide selection of bottles available to purchase during the fundraiser include 2010 Sierra Nevada 30th anniversary stout, 1998 Hair of the Dog golden ale and 2019 Firestone Walker Rolling Bones barrel-aged sours. Prices vary, and there is very limited availability on the rare items.

Anyone who cannot make the sale but would still like to donate to aid with flood relief can mail checks to Montpelier Alive, 39 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05602.

Vermont Flood Relief Fundraiser

Saturday, Sept. 2
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Monk's Cafe
264 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

