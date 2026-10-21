Monster Jam returning to Lincoln Financial Field with 12 trucks, racing and stunts

A monster truck that reached 103 mph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this year is headed to Lincoln Financial Field next spring.

Power Rush, driven by Camden Murphy, will make its Philadelphia debut when Monster Jam returns to the stadium Saturday, April 17, 2027. Murphy drove Power Rush to 103 mph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May, setting a world speed record for monster trucks during Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend.

Power Rush will be one of 12 trucks competing in Philadelphia. The lineup also includes longtime favorites Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Megalodon, along with the unicorn-themed Sparkle Smash, driven by Kayla Blood, and JCB DIGatron, driven by Tristan England.

The show starts at 1 p.m. and includes racing, a skills competition and freestyle, where drivers attempt jumps, backflips and tricks on two wheels. The trucks weigh about 12,000 pounds, and fans can score the skills and freestyle performances in real time.

Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.

Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.

Sign up now

Before the show, fans can see the trucks up close and meet the drivers at the Monster Jam Pit Party. It runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and includes opportunities for photos and autographs. A separate Pit Party pass and a ticket to the main event are required.

Monster Jam Trackside begins at noon, with driver interviews, giveaways and a preview of the competition before the trucks take to the stadium floor.

Tickets start at $22, with sales opening to the general public Tuesday, Oct. 27. Presales began Oct. 20, and children ages 2 and older need their own tickets.

Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m. The truck and driver lineup may change before the event.

Tickets and more information are available on Monster Jam's website.

Date: Saturday, April 17, 2027

Showtime: 1 p.m.

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Tickets: Starting at $22, subject to availability

General ticket sales: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026

Pit Party: 9-11:30 a.m.; separate pass and event ticket required

Stadium gates: 11:30 a.m.

Monster Jam Trackside: Noon

Featured trucks: Power Rush, Grave Digger, Sparkle Smash, El Toro Loco, Megalodon and more



Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.