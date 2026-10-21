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October 21, 2026

Monster Jam returning to Lincoln Financial Field with 12 trucks, racing and stunts

The April 17, 2027, show will feature Grave Digger, Sparkle Smash and the Philadelphia debut of Power Rush, a monster truck that reached a record 103 mph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Motorsports Family-Friendly
Monster Jam Stadium Pit Party Provided Courtesy/Feld Entertainment

Fans get an up-close look at monster trucks during a Monster Jam Pit Party. Monster Jam returns to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 17, 2027, with racing, stunts and a 12-truck lineup.

A monster truck that reached 103 mph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway earlier this year is headed to Lincoln Financial Field next spring.

Power Rush, driven by Camden Murphy, will make its Philadelphia debut when Monster Jam returns to the stadium Saturday, April 17, 2027. Murphy drove Power Rush to 103 mph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May, setting a world speed record for monster trucks during Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend.

Power Rush will be one of 12 trucks competing in Philadelphia. The lineup also includes longtime favorites Grave Digger, El Toro Loco and Megalodon, along with the unicorn-themed Sparkle Smash, driven by Kayla Blood, and JCB DIGatron, driven by Tristan England.

The show starts at 1 p.m. and includes racing, a skills competition and freestyle, where drivers attempt jumps, backflips and tricks on two wheels. The trucks weigh about 12,000 pounds, and fans can score the skills and freestyle performances in real time.

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Before the show, fans can see the trucks up close and meet the drivers at the Monster Jam Pit Party. It runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and includes opportunities for photos and autographs. A separate Pit Party pass and a ticket to the main event are required.

Monster Jam Trackside begins at noon, with driver interviews, giveaways and a preview of the competition before the trucks take to the stadium floor.

Tickets start at $22, with sales opening to the general public Tuesday, Oct. 27. Presales began Oct. 20, and children ages 2 and older need their own tickets.

Stadium gates open at 11:30 a.m. The truck and driver lineup may change before the event.

Tickets and more information are available on Monster Jam's website.

Monster Jam at Lincoln Financial Field

Date: Saturday, April 17, 2027
Showtime: 1 p.m.
Location: Lincoln Financial Field, One Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Tickets: Starting at $22, subject to availability
General ticket sales: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026
Pit Party: 9-11:30 a.m.; separate pass and event ticket required
Stadium gates: 11:30 a.m.
Monster Jam Trackside: Noon
Featured trucks: Power Rush, Grave Digger, Sparkle Smash, El Toro Loco, Megalodon and more

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Motorsports Family-Friendly Lincoln Financial Field Monster Jam

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