Mount Laurel woman allegedly stabbed and killed her mother, police say

September 10, 2019
A Mount Laurel woman who police said fatally stabbed her mother, told investigators that she had not been taking her medication.
Marisa Rivera, 23, is charged for first degree murder, and weapons offenses for allegedly stabbed her mother, Denise DeNapoli, 56, to death around 3:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, before fleeing the apartment, Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said.
Rivera did not admit to killing her mother when police questioned her about the incident, but she did tell authorities that she had not taken her medication in the past month. NJ.com reported that, according to court documents, Rivera told police she hears voices and suffers from paranoia.
Rivera reportedly was prescribed the medication to treat schizophrenia.
One of DeNapoli's former co-worker told police they had previously discussed DeNapoli's issues with her daughter.
DeNapoli's body was discovered in the bathroom at her residence at Ramblewood Village apartment complex. Her employer had asked police to conduct a wellness check after her co-workers had not heard from her that morning. Police reported finding bloodstained clothes in Rivera's bedroom and a knife in the kitchen sink.
Rivera reportedly checked into the Wyndham Hotel on Route 73 around 5:45 a.m. before taking a cab to Virtua Hospital emergency room in Voorhees.
Rivera was found at the hotel on Friday and taken into custody. She will appear before Burlington County Superior Court on Wednesday.
