August 02, 2021

Free movies in Clark Park include 'Concrete Cowboy,' 'Black Panther'

The outdoor series will take place on Friday nights this August

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies in Clark Park is back to close out the summer. There will be free outdoor movies on Friday nights from Aug. 6 through Aug. 27. Clark Park is at 43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue in West Philly.

Free movies will be screened in University City's Clark Park this August. There will be four screenings on Friday evenings.

New for 2021, you must register for the event online ahead of time.

The movie series will kick off with a Marvel favorite and end with a 2021 release filmed in Philadelphia.

Movies in Clark Park Schedule

Aug. 6 – "Black Panther"
Aug. 13 – "A League of Their Own"
Aug. 20 – "The Iron Giant"
Aug. 27 – "Concrete Cowboy"
The films will be screened beginning at sundown in the Clark Park bowl. Remember to bring a blanket or chair.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date will be Friday, Sept. 24.

Clark Park is located at 43rd Street and Baltimore Avenue.

