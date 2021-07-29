Hybrid dog park and beer garden opening at Craft Hall in Fishtown

After spending so much time at home with your dog during the pandemic, it can be hard to leave them behind for a day out and about in Philly with friends.

Craft Hall's new off-leash dog park and beer garden provides a solution: bring them with you. Dogs can play while owners sit and sip.

The Unleashed Bark and Beer and Puppy Porch opens on Friday at 4 p.m. at 901 N. Delaware Ave.

Unleashed has more than 2,000 square feet of fenced-in park space. There's upcycled turf, water bowls and disposable bags, plus seating for humans and string lights.

Beer, wine, cocktails – and dog cocktails – will be available. Servers will bring beverage orders to the dog park's front gate. The beverages can be ordered by using a QR code.

Dogs can enjoy their own dog-friendly cocktails at Unleashed Bark and Beer and Puppy Porch.



For a full dining experience with your pet, go next door to Puppy Porch for dog-friendly dining with tables and seating for more than 40 guests.

Unleashed and Puppy Porch at Craft Hall will both be open 4-11 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

"I always found that when I had a dog, I loved heading to the dog park because it was a great place to socialize and spend time with likeminded people," FCM Hospitality owner Avram Hornik said. "In beer gardens you get the same type of atmosphere. Now, we can combine those two places. I can not think of a better way to use the space."

There will be a monthly Unleashed Yappy Hour every last Friday of the month from 4-7 p.m. FCM Hospitality will donate $1 from select cocktails to a rotating dog-related charity or shelter during yappy hour. The organization also will bring adoptable pups.

Yappy hour starts this Friday with the Pennsylvania SPCA.