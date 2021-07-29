More Events:

July 29, 2021

BBQ-DELPHIA to take place at Sunset Social this August

Let someone else do the grilling, while you enjoy views of the Philly skyline

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The restaurant Sunset Social is hosting a family-friendly, dog-friendly event on Aug. 7. Everyone is invited out to enjoy the views and barbecue favorites.

Sunset Social located at the elevated park Cira Green in University City is hosting BBQ-DELPHIA on Saturday, Aug. 7.

The event will run all day from noon to 10 p.m. and is free to attend.

RELATED: Chestnut Hill's Petapalooza includes doggy pools, adoptable pets, yappy hour | Franklin Square has a new, covered beer garden

There will be barbecue specials, ice cream and alcoholic lemonade that can be sipped while taking in views of the Philly skyline.

For kids, there will be face-painting and plenty of green space to enjoy. Dogs also are welcome at the event.

While entry is free, you can register ahead of time.

Sunset Social also offers free movie night on Wednesdays if you can't make the barbecue but still want to check out the space. "The Lion King" is coming up on Aug. 4 and "Jurassic Park" will be screened Aug. 18. Both movies begin at 6 p.m., with games before starting at 5 p.m.

Yappy hour with adoptable pups from Morris Animal Refuge is another event you may want to go to on Tuesday nights. It runs 5-7 p.m.

BBQ-DELPHIA

Saturday, Aug. 7
Noon to 10 p.m. | Free to attend; pay-as-you-go
Sunset Social
129 S. 30th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104

