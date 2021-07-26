More Events:

July 26, 2021

Franklin Square has a new, covered beer garden

Visitors can enjoy food, drink, free yoga, dancing and live music in the park this summer

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Franklin Square beer garden K Huff/PHLCVB

The Franklin Square beer garden is open through Aug. 29. Hours of operation are 5-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Franklin Square has a new beer and cocktail garden located under a large tent.

The space is open Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. and offers food, drink and games like cornhole and Connect4. It will stay open through the end of August.

Some of the speciality cocktails are the prickly pear margarita and the spiked blackberry lemonade. Dishes include a slider trio, calamari and a charcuterie and cheese board. The full menu is listed online.

When planning a trip to the beer garden, also keep in mind the Summer Splash activities in Franklin Square.

On Wednesdays through Aug. 25, there's yoga from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It's free to attend, but make sure to bring your own mat and register ahead of time.

Free dance lessons also will be offered on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:15 p.m. There's a different genre each week.

Tango is coming up on July 28, jazz will take place Aug. 4 and salsa is scheduled for Aug. 11. The final two genres will be house dance on Aug. 18 and hustle on Aug. 25.

The park also is filled with music. On Thursdays through the end of August, there's a DJ from 5-9:30 p.m and on Friday and Saturday evenings, local musicians perform acoustic tunes.

The Franklin Square Fountain Show occurs daily, with performances every 30 minutes from noon until closing.

More details on Summer Splash can be found on the Franklin Square website.

