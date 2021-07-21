More Events:

July 21, 2021

Art in the Age and Philly Style Bagels have created a picnic package

The brunch items can be enjoyed at the spirits shop's outdoor hangout

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Picnics
Art in the Age x Philly Style Bagels Art in the Age/Instagram

The Art in the Age x Philly Style Bagels picnic items will come in a limited-edition, custom tote bag that's available in several vibrant colors.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, you can treat yourself to a brunch picnic with bagels and a bloody mary.

Art in the Age and Philly Style Bagels have teamed up to create the bundle of goodies, which can be enjoyed in Art in the Age's cocktail garden.

RELATED: Fishtown Social to become Kismet Bagel shop on Sunday mornings

The picnic items will come in a limited-edition, custom tote bag that's available in several colors. The price is $60 for the food and fun. Below is everything included in the brunch bundle:

2 Philly Style Bagels (plain and everything)
1 plain cream cheese spread (8-ounce)
1 picnic-sized Art in the Age bloody mary cocktail (24-ounce)
2 Art in the Age branded gear cups
1 Art in the Age branded bottle opener
1 limited-edition Art in the Age x Philly Style Bagel tote (choose from five colors)

Picnic Party

Saturday, Aug. 7
Noon to 4 p.m. | $60
Art in the Age
116 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Picnics Philadelphia Bagels Breakfast

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should be looking for Fletcher Cox trade opportunities
Eagles_Cowboys_Fletcher_Cox_sack_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022040.jpg

Sponsored

How to make a standout real estate offer
Philly neighborhoods looking ahead to Center City

Government

Kenney's refusal to declare gun violence a public emergency is 'a slap in the face,' activist says
Kenney Gun Violence

Children's Health

Living near green spaces boosts mental health of city children, study finds
Mental Health Green Spaces

Arts & Culture

Time Magazine names Philadelphia one of the world's 100 greatest places
Time Magazine World's Greatest Places 2021

Entertainment

The Philly Tailgate Games, with big prizes, to take place at Wells Fargo Center
Philly Tailgate Games at Wells Fargo Center

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved