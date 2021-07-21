Art in the Age and Philly Style Bagels have created a picnic package

On Saturday, Aug. 7, you can treat yourself to a brunch picnic with bagels and a bloody mary.

Art in the Age and Philly Style Bagels have teamed up to create the bundle of goodies, which can be enjoyed in Art in the Age's cocktail garden.

The picnic items will come in a limited-edition, custom tote bag that's available in several colors. The price is $60 for the food and fun. Below is everything included in the brunch bundle:

2 Philly Style Bagels (plain and everything)

1 plain cream cheese spread (8-ounce)

1 picnic-sized Art in the Age bloody mary cocktail (24-ounce)

2 Art in the Age branded gear cups

1 Art in the Age branded bottle opener

1 limited-edition Art in the Age x Philly Style Bagel tote (choose from five colors)

Saturday, Aug. 7

Noon to 4 p.m. | $60

Art in the Age

116 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

