Fishtown Social to become Kismet Bagel shop on Sunday mornings

Fishtown Social, known for its natural wines, is getting into the breakfast business with Philly's Kismet Bagels.



The bar and bottle shop will transform into a sandwich spot on Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. until noon, serving bagel sammies and individual bagels.

The pop-up will debut Sunday and run indefinitely.



The menu includes a sandwich with whitefish salad, cherry tomatoes, microgreens, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper on a black and white sesame bagel ($13 whole; $7 half); a sandwich with cucumbers, tomatoes, capers, dill, microgreens, extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper and veggie schmear (vegan also available) on an everything bagel ($12 whole; $7 half); and a sandwich with spicy everything cream cheese, pickled jalapeño and parmesan everything crisps on a jalapeño everything bagel ($6 whole; $3.50 half).

The shop also will be stocked with loose bagels ($2 each), tubs of schmear, seasonings and various bialys ($3 each).

Pastries will be available most Sundays from pastry chef Erica Pais, who is making bourbon chocolate chip blondies for the opening.

In addition, there will be a rotating menu of sandwiches featuring local and seasonal produce from Riverwards Produce in Fishtown each month.

"When Jacob and Alexandra [of Kismet Bagels] approached me with this idea, I immediately fell in love with the idea, and also with them," Fishtown Social owner Vanessa Wong said. "They’re such a wonderful couple and business team, and they make an amazing product. Philly can’t get enough of their bagels, and everything they make, so this was an easy decision."

Fishtown Social is located at 1525 Frankford Ave.