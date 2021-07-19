Dolphin Tavern in South Philly is back with food, new sound system and stage

South Philly's Dolphin Tavern is back after being closed due to the pandemic – with a few new changes.

The popular dive bar now has a kitchen and food menu with $1 tacos available this summer, plus a new stage and sound system for the bar's weekly live entertainment and theme night parties.



Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality Dolphin Tavern is debuting its first food menu. This summer, guests can order $1 tacos from the bar.



There are four types of $1 tacos offered through the summer. Snacks and small plates also are on the menu, including chips and salsa, nachos, quesadillas and burritos.

A summer happy hour is being offered at the bar, too. Happy hour runs 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Specials are $2 Tecate and $4 margaritas.

Dolphin Tavern purchased the sound system from Boot & Saddle, the South Philly music venue that permanently closed its doors in November due to the pandemic.

Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality Courtesy of/FCM Hospitality Inside the Dolphin Tavern, located near the Tasker Morris entrance to the Broad Street Line.

The third Thursday of every month will be Dumdum Juice, another theme night, too. There will be multiple DJ sets and pop-up drag entertainment. Wednesday night karaoke with host Pat Pharari is scheduled to return in August.



Evenings with The Early Show, featuring rotating local musical acts, are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with entry around $15, depending on the acts.

Guests can anticipate DJ entertainment and a cover charge on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights starting at 9 p.m. and ranging from $5-$15.

The lineup of performers can be found online. The Dolphin Tavern is located at 1539 S. Broad St.