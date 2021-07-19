More Events:

July 19, 2021

Dolphin Tavern in South Philly is back with food, new sound system and stage

The bar offers dance parties, live music, Quizzo and karaoke

By Sinead Cummings
After being closed due to the pandemic, Dolphin Tavern returns with themed dance parties, live music, happy hour and a new menu.

South Philly's Dolphin Tavern is back after being closed due to the pandemic – with a few new changes.

The popular dive bar now has a kitchen and food menu with $1 tacos available this summer, plus a new stage and sound system for the bar's weekly live entertainment and theme night parties.

Dolphin Tavern is debuting its first food menu. This summer, guests can order $1 tacos from the bar.

Dolphin Tavern currently is open Wednesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and food is available until 9 p.m.

There are four types of $1 tacos offered through the summer. Snacks and small plates also are on the menu, including chips and salsa, nachos, quesadillas and burritos.

A summer happy hour is being offered at the bar, too. Happy hour runs 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Specials are $2 Tecate and $4 margaritas.

Dolphin Tavern purchased the sound system from Boot & Saddle, the South Philly music venue that permanently closed its doors in November due to the pandemic.

Inside the Dolphin Tavern, located near the Tasker Morris entrance to the Broad Street Line.

There will be bands and live music, as well as DJ, dance and themed entertainment nights. ABBArama with DJ David Atlas is scheduled for every second Saturday of the month. It's a night full of '70s and '80s pop-disco music, with disco attire encouraged.

The third Thursday of every month will be Dumdum Juice, another theme night, too. There will be multiple DJ sets and pop-up drag entertainment. Wednesday night karaoke with host Pat Pharari is scheduled to return in August.

Evenings with The Early Show, featuring rotating local musical acts, are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with entry around $15, depending on the acts.

Guests can anticipate DJ entertainment and a cover charge on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights starting at 9 p.m. and ranging from $5-$15. 

The lineup of performers can be found online. The Dolphin Tavern is located at 1539 S. Broad St.

Sinead Cummings
