More Culture:

July 19, 2021

The War on Drugs release single from upcoming album, plan tour with two Philly dates

'Living Proof' is the first single off 'I Don't Live Here Anymore,' debuting Oct. 29

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Concerts
War on Drugs Album Courtesy/Atlantic Records

The War on Drugs will release their upcoming fifth studio album, 'I Don't Live Here Anymore' on Oct. 29 via Atlantic Records, with a tour to follow including two dates in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia's The War on Drugs are preparing to release their studio follow-up to 2017's Grammy-nominated "A Deeper Understanding," teasing a new album that will be out Oct. 29. The band will have two concert dates at The Met Philadelphia in late January.

The War on Drugs made the announcement Monday, sharing that "I Don't Live Here Anymore" will be released via Atlantic Records in a few months. The band debuted a video for the album's first single, "Living Proof," a quiet and meditative reflection on moving, returning, escaping and the pain we attach to important places in our lives. Might it be a distant reference to the Bruce Springsteen song of the same name? 

The new album will include 10 tracks and comes after The War on Drugs released their first live album last fall, "Live Drugs," and launched a podcast examining the recordings on the live album.

The War on Drugs have been among the most successful Philadelphia bands of the last decade, a fusion of indie heartland rock and neo-psych shoegaze led by Adam Granduciel, a frequent collaborator over the years with Kurt Vile.

In an announcement on their website, the band said the new album was recorded at seven different studios over the past few years, including Electric Lady in New York and Sound City in Los Angeles. The band described "I Don't Live Here Anymore" as "an uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes — resilience in the face of despair."

Tickets for the Philadelphia dates on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28 will go on sale along with the rest of the tour on July 23.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Concerts Philadelphia Rock And Roll

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should be looking for Fletcher Cox trade opportunities
Eagles_Cowboys_Fletcher_Cox_sack_Week8_Kate_Frese_11022040.jpg

Sponsored

What’s new at Community College of Philadelphia
Limited - Community College of Philadelphia Main Image Whats New

Odd News

As UFO research gains footing, a Philly man's strange sighting brings mystery and scientific caution
Philly UFO Orbs Videos

Prevention

Delta variant makes it even more important to get a COVID-19 vaccine, even if you've had the coronavirus
Vaccines Delta Variant

Entertainment

Berks County company outfitting Team USA gymnasts for Tokyo Olympics
71821 Berks County company outfitting Team USA gymnasts

Entertainment

Free movie nights to take place at Dilworth Park on Thursdays
Dilworth Park Movie Nights

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 14! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved